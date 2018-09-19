Grizzly bear cubs have been named and are ready to show off for the public

Their names are almost as cute as they are.
Two grizzly bear cubs making their home at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park have been named Hawthorne and Huckleberry.
Zoo keepers suggested several Northwest names and more than 2,100 people voted for their favorites online.
Other name contenders were Bandera, Glacier, Kenai and Sitka.
The cubs can be seen by the public for the first time Thursday.
“Like human toddlers, these cubs will run hard and play hard, then be ready for lunch and a nap,” keeper Angela Gibson said. “They’re highly energetic, leaping logs and exploring every corner of their habitat.
Although the grizzlies will eventually share an exhibit, for now they are being kept apart in separate behind-the-scenes dens until they get used to each other.
Hawthorne can be seen from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Huckleberry can be seen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Both bears arrived last month after being orphaned in the wild.
A hunter killed Hawthorne’s mother in Alaska. He was discovered next to his mother’s body, weighing just 10 pounds, and sent to the Anchorage zoo.
Huckleberry came from Montana after a farmer killed his mother because she attacked the farmer’s pigs.
Neither grizzly was able to be released back into the wild.
Northwest Trek received its first grizzly bears in 1993 but this is the first time it has adopted cubs.
