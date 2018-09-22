Curious visitors to Cushman Substation get sneak peek inside mysterious building

For 92 years, the iconic Cushman Substation in Tacoma’s North End neighborhood has stood like a Greek temple, off limits to mere mortals.
That changed Saturday, when the public had a chance to peer inside the three-story building on North 21st Street during an informational fair to gather input on the building’s future.
Even before the speakers were finished, more than 125 people had lined up for the brief glimpse into the now mostly retired building.
Outside, a wide variety of community groups had set up tents. A taco truck and ice cream vendor sold their goods.
The event was put on by the North End Neighborhood Council and Friends of Tacoma’s Cushman Substation with the aid of Tacoma Public Utilities. It was a kickoff of what will be a years-long process of finding a new purpose for the building and its surrounding grounds.
TPU opened a roll-up door Saturday for visitors. The utility still has large equipment inside and the building hasn’t yet been made safe for public tours.
Most of those in attendance had never seen inside before. That included Charmaine Norton, who has lived across the street from the building for 16 years.
“I was hoping to get inside,” she said. “But we saw inside and it’s beautiful. This is a magnificent building. And so much of it is original.”
Norton wants the building to become a community center. She does not want it to be an events center or brew hall.
“We have enough bars and hop houses,” she said. “But what we do lack is community space.”
Jeff Ryan, a member of the Friends group, was staffing an information table Saturday.
“As an architect who’s worked in historic preservation, I’ve seen what happens to buildings that get abandoned,” Ryan said.
In Tacoma, Union Station (now a federal courthouse) and the Elk’s Lodge (becoming a McMenamins hotel) were both pilfered and damaged by years of neglect.
“We’re trying to get ahead of things,” Ryan said.
His group is advocating for a community center at the space by 2026.
The building takes up only about a quarter of the lot it sits on. The Friends group would like that space to become a park, Ryan said.
Though the outside currently looks like Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory it should be cleared of electrical equipment by the end of the year, TPU said.
“The building is in great shape,” Ryan said. “But they could have maintained the outside a littler better.”
Concrete is broken and chipped in places but it appears to be mostly cosmetic.
Built in 1925 for the Cushman Hydroelectric Project, the building has dam-like qualities with plenty of concrete and steel, Ryan said. Part of the building was designed to hold a 50-ton crane.
The building is on the Tacoma Register of Historic Places as well as on the National Historic Register and the state’s historic register.
“You are basically going into a time machine,” TPU historian Randy Stearns told the crowd waiting in line Saturday.
The substation was the end point (before being sent into homes and businesses) of the electricity generated by the hydroelectric project, Stearns said.
“When you generate electricity, it’s got to go somewhere, and this is where it came to,” he said.
Today, that electricity goes to a substation on Pearl Street.
As TPU departs from the building, the city will help the substation’s transition into something new, said Elliott Barnett, a Tacoma city planner.
“You already have a chance to start having conversations and sharing ideas,” Barnett said of Saturday’s fair.
“I’ve been thinking about it for years, too,” he said
Comments