This family woke up in Lacey and their stuff was gone

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help after a U-haul was stolen from a military family moving to the area.
Their U-haul was stolen from the Days Inn on Quinault Drive sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to Lacey police.
The family, previously based in Georgia, is waiting for housing to open up at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said. The family has been at the Days Inn since Thursday, he said.
The U-haul has an Arizona plate with the license number AE48684. It also contains a silver and blue 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan with Georgia plates. The plate number is WBX766.
Anyone who has seen the U-haul or has information about this incident is asked to call 911.
Comments