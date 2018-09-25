Northwest Detention Center blocked from expanding

The state’s Growth Management Hearings Board upheld regulations last week that prevent the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma from adding immigration detention beds. The GEO Group, which runs the facility, challenged the regulations.
President Trump opened his statement to the U.N. General Assembly with a boast that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration. His comments elicited laughter from the audience.
Although it is difficult to calculate the prevalence of sexual abuse due to underreporting, studies suggest alcohol plays a significant role in the potential for sexual abuse, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Washington Corrections Center (WCC) in Shelton, Wash. hosted their first-ever 5K race on Oct. 27, 2017. Thirty participants the WCC 1000-Mile Club included inmates and prison staff who ran the event on a track within the facility.
The city of Tacoma on Tuesday selected Surge Tacoma's plan among five submitted to move forward with in negotiating redevelopment of Old City Hall. An upscale rooftop restaurant with city views is among the appealing proposals shown in mock-ups.
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating.
Puyallup police are seeking help identifying this prowler caught on surveillance camera robbing a victim's car while it was parked at Denny's. Call or email the Puyallup PD tip line at (253) 770-3343 or tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us. PPD case #1825302092
Human remains discovered last Thursday at a South Hill construction site have been identified as Ginger Gover, 41, who was last seen on July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
An obscured view of the plane crash site where two men died in the hills above South Sound Speedway near Rochester Friday. West Thurston Fire Authority said the men were 20 to 30 years old, and were flying an experimental home-built plane.
An unidentified special education teacher discusses how she loves her job despite its difficulties at an overflow meeting of striking Tumwater teachers and supporters at the Washington Education Association office Thursday night.
