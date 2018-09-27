More than 100 mountain goats removed from Olympic National Park

Mountain goats get a chopper ride as relocation from Olympics begins

A coalition of state and federal agencies have begun moving mountain goats from Olympic National Park to the northern Cascades to re-establish the depleted population there and reduce problems caused in the Olympics by non-native goats.
By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

September 27, 2018 02:20 PM

Wildlife officials removed more than 100 mountain goats from Olympic National Park over two weeks this month, according to a news release from the National Park Service

A helicopter crew used tranquilizer darts and net guns to capture the mountain goats and transported them in slings. In all, 98 mountain goats were moved to the northern Cascade Mountains. Eight mountain goats died and three were euthanized.

Relocation efforts are expected to continue next year and maybe the year after.

Officials have long sought to remove non-native mountain goats from Olympic National Park to protect people and native plants.

In May, the National Park Service announced it would remove about 725 mountain goats on the Olympic Peninsula.

