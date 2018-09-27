More than 100 mountain goats removed from Olympic National Park

Wildlife officials removed more than 100 mountain goats from Olympic National Park over two weeks this month, according to a news release from the National Park Service

A helicopter crew used tranquilizer darts and net guns to capture the mountain goats and transported them in slings. In all, 98 mountain goats were moved to the northern Cascade Mountains. Eight mountain goats died and three were euthanized.

Relocation efforts are expected to continue next year and maybe the year after.

Officials have long sought to remove non-native mountain goats from Olympic National Park to protect people and native plants.

In May, the National Park Service announced it would remove about 725 mountain goats on the Olympic Peninsula.