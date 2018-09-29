No. 11 Washington Huskies shut down No. 20 BYU 35-7

Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) scores a touchdown in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington quarterback Jake Browning throw a touchdown pass to Washington tight end Drew Sample in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington quarterback Jake Browning signals touchdown on a Washington running back Myles Gaskin run in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. (1) defends a pass intended for Brigham Young University Talon Shumway (21) in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington quarterback Jake Browning sneaks for a first down in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington wide receiver Andre Baccellia keeps his balance as he runs after a catch in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris and Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) celebrate Sample’s touchdown catch in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson (92), Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) and Washington defensive back Jordan Miller (23) combine to tackle BYU’s Squally Canada (22) in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller is tackled by BYU’s Butch Pau’u (38) in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) is crunched after a catch in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington quarterback Jake Browning and Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris celebrate Browning’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington running back Myles Gaskin dives for extra yardage during a run in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington linebacker Tevis Bartlett (17) tackles BYU’s Lopini Katoa (4) in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington wide receiver Chico McClatcher (6) is tackled out of bounds after a run in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fans cheer during the game. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington defensive back Jordan Miller (23) and Washington linebacker Ariel Ngata (52) combine to tackle BYU’s Aleva Hifo (15) in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington defensive back JoJo McIntosh takes the field for warmups. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) fumbles during a run in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris recovers Washington running back Salvon Ahmed’s fumble in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) is hit by BYU’s Austin Lee (11) after a catch in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington defensive back Myles Bryant (5) and Washington linebacker Kyler Manu (30) combine to tackle BYU’s Lopini Katoa (4) in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington kicker Peyton Henry (47) and Washington punter Race Porter (46) react after Henry’s missed field goal in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) calls for the ball in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington linebacker Jake Wambaugh (53) tackles BYU’s Talon Shumway (21) in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington running back Myles Gaskin rushes in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
BYU’s Tanner Magnum (12) passes in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) gets up after tackling BYU’s Lopini Katoa (4). The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Husky Band performs before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed scores a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington defensive back Jordan Miller (23) forces a fumble in the first quarter. BYU recovered the fumble. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) celebrates his fumble recovery in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington defensive back Jordan Miller (23) forces a fumble in the first quarter. BYU recovered the fumble. The University of Washington Huskies played Brigham Young University in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com