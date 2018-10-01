Puyallup vet receives Medal of Honor for saving team

Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.
Sheriff's detectives seek help identifying these men using stolen credit cars at a Fred Meyer in Puyallup on Sept. 16. The cards and jewelry were taken during a burglary earlier that day at 14th Ave E. in Midland while the victims were at church.
CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.
Security footage shows three people who broke into a DSHS building in Tacoma Sunday morning and took several computers, two state cars and expensive construction equipment. Tacoma police are seeking help identifying the suspects.
Tristia Bauman, attorney for the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, visited Puyallup on Sept. 24, 2018 to discuss lawsuits and rights for members of the homeless population and their service providers.
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
