APNewsBreak: Nurse attacked at Washington psychiatric ward

File - In this Aug. 30, 2018 file photo, workers rally demanding changes to the way officials assign dangerous patients to wards at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash. A patient at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital vaulted over the nurse’s station, knocked a nurse to the floor, choked her and bit part of her ear off. The Sunday, Sept 30, 2018, assault is the latest in a series of attacks on health care workers at Western State Hospital. Martha Bellisle, File AP Photo