Audio of Councilwoman Pam Roach’s profane outburst in a public meeting

Girls from across the state gathered at Camp Thunderbird in Olympia Oct. 5-7 to participate in the first BSA Boot Camp for Girls, which prepares them for joining Scouts BSA, or Boy Scouts, in February 2019.
The Olympia Brewing Co. building went up in flames early Monday as Tumwater Fire was dispatched at 2:01 a.m. to the commercial structure fire at 100 Custer Way SW. The fire does not involve any of the historic brewery properties.
A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
A Parkland-area McDonald’s that closed to deal with a rat infestation received a go ahead from Pierce County health officials to reopen Friday. Days earlier, Nathaly and Demarcus Williams took video of rats running inside the closed restaurant.
Two new planned Tacoma parks – Waterway Park and Melanie Dressel Park – could further enhance the Thea Foss Waterway. The park renderings in this video by Stephanie Bower of Site Workshop reflect the promise of the nearly $12 million project.
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.
To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds.