Former Tiki Apartments to house TCC students

Michael Mirra, executive director of Tacoma Housing Authority, is pleased to have a partnership with the owners of Highland Flats, the former Tiki Apartments, which will be used to house low income students from the nearby Tacoma Community College.
Fire engulfs vacant former Olympia Brewery building

Fire engulfs vacant former Olympia Brewery building

The Olympia Brewing Co. building went up in flames early Monday as Tumwater Fire was dispatched at 2:01 a.m. to the commercial structure fire at 100 Custer Way SW. The fire does not involve any of the historic brewery properties.

