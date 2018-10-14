Mike Espy was acquitted 20 years ago. But the corruption charges haunt his Senate bid

In this Feb. 23, 2018 photograph, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy, introduces U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., unseen, during the Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights gala, in Jackson, Miss. Espy was also Mississippi’s first African-American elected to Congress since Reconstruction, who confirmed Friday, April 6, 2018, that he’ll run in a special election to finish the term started by longtime Republican Thad Cochran. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo