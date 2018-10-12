A top teacher talks about testing

The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
Broward police released surveillance video which captured a burglar’s one-minute rampage as he raided a cellphone store in Weston, Fla. The thief was able to get away with approximately $4000 worth of electronics.
Several musicians were in attendance as President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act on October 11, 2018. The law ensures artists who released records before 1972 are paid royalties from digital services.
Michael Mirra, executive director of Tacoma Housing Authority, is pleased to have a partnership with the owners of Highland Flats, the former Tiki Apartments, which will be used to house low income students from the nearby Tacoma Community College.
On Sept. 11 Tremont “Mack” Blakemore, 39, was arrested at a Fort Worth house in connection to a sex-trafficking ring police say he operated.At least 15 woman were found, but police believe Blakemore controlled upward of 100 women.
A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Girls from across the state gathered at Camp Thunderbird in Olympia Oct. 5-7 to participate in the first BSA Boot Camp for Girls, which prepares them for joining Scouts BSA, or Boy Scouts, in February 2019.
The Olympia Brewing Co. building went up in flames early Monday as Tumwater Fire was dispatched at 2:01 a.m. to the commercial structure fire at 100 Custer Way SW. The fire does not involve any of the historic brewery properties.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.