Huckleberry and Hawthorne have grizzly fun at Northwest Trek

On Friday, grizzly cubs Huckleberry and Hawthorne went on public exhibit together for the first time at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.
By
Former Tiki Apartments to house TCC students

Local

Former Tiki Apartments to house TCC students

Michael Mirra, executive director of Tacoma Housing Authority, is pleased to have a partnership with the owners of Highland Flats, the former Tiki Apartments, which will be used to house low income students from the nearby Tacoma Community College.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service