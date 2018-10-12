2 people are dead after suspected murder-suicide in Lacey

Two people are dead after a man shot a woman early Friday evening in Lacey before turning the gun on himself, according to Lacey Police.
The 50-year-old man died at the scene, while the 41-year-old woman died at an area hospital. The incident happened in the parking lot near crafts retailer Michael’s in South Sound Center.
About 5:45 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast shortly after the man and woman began yelling at each other in the parking lot.
As the argument continued, the man pulled out a pistol and shot the woman several times in the chest, followed by a fatal self-inflicted wound, according to Lacey police.
A witness told KOMO news that the woman’s arms were up and she was running backwards saying, “no, no,” before he shot her.
The man and woman will be identified once next of kin have been notified. The incident is under investigation.
