Apples and people squeezed at Meeker Mansion

Terrific weather and Facebook brought a bumper crop of people to The Puyallup Historical Society's cider annual apple cider squeeze at Meeker Mansion in Puyallup, October 13, 2018.
By
Former Tiki Apartments to house TCC students

Local

Former Tiki Apartments to house TCC students

Michael Mirra, executive director of Tacoma Housing Authority, is pleased to have a partnership with the owners of Highland Flats, the former Tiki Apartments, which will be used to house low income students from the nearby Tacoma Community College.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service