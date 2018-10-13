The Oregon Ducks defeat the Washington Huskies in overtime 30-27

Oregon’s CJ Verde (34) runs into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown in overtime. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington kicker Peyton Henry (47) watches his kick sail wide right in the final seconds of regulation to force the game into overtime. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning reacts after a sack in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington running back Sean McGrew (25) rushes in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s Justin Herbert (10) throws in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen blows a bubble as he throws the ball around with players before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning scrambles during a play in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Nick Pickett (15) comes up with an interception on Washington quarterback Jake Browning’s (3) first throw in the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon players including Deommodore Lenoir (15), celebrate Oregon’s win against Washington. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) reaches across the goal line to score a touchdown in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon fans flood the field after Oregon defeated Washington in overtime 30-27. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s Travis Dye (26) rushes in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s Dillon Mitchell (13) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (7) and Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) tackle Oregon’s Justin Collins (28). The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s CJ Verde (34) is swarmed by coaches after his game-winning touchdown run. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) pulls down a catch in a trick play in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s CJ Verde (34) and Jaylon Redd (30) celebrate after Verde’s game-winning touchdown in overtime. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
A fan dressed as Jesus walks along the bleachers before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s Justin Herbert (10) escapes pressure during a play in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Ty Jones (20), Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2), and Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) celebrate Jones’ touchdown pass in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington running back Kamari Pleasant (24) makes a catch in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Ty Jones (20) catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal reacts after a call i the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) is stopped during a run in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington running back Sean McGrew (25) takes the field for warmups. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) throws a pass in overtime. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson (92) is ejected for targeting after a hit on Oregon’s Justin Herbert (10). The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington defensive back Byron Murphy (1) breaks up a pass intended for Oregon’s Johnny Johnson III (3) in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington’s special teams players walk down the tunnel before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s Dillon Mitchell (13) gets into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon fans start a not-so-family-friendly chant in the third quarter of the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) takes the field before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
An Oregon cheerleader goes airborne between game action. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
The Huskies take the field. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s Ryan Bay (87) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin rushes in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) takes a moment before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning is hit by several Oregon players during a run in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning is hit by several Oregon players during a run in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Oregon’s Justin Herbert (10) is tackled in the backfield for a loss in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Washington running back Kamari Pleasant (24) is flipped upside down as he runs in overtime. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
