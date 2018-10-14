Coroner IDs 2 people who died in Lacey shooting; court records show history of domestic violence

The two people who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Lacey Friday night have been identified as Michael Michelin, 50, of Lacey, and Maryann McCarty, 41, of Lacey, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
Early Friday evening, the two were witnessed yelling at each other in the South Sound Shopping Center parking lot in Lacey, near the crafts retailer, Michaels, before the man pulled out a pistol and shot the woman several times in the chest.
He then turned the gun on himself and died at the scene. She later died at an area hospital, according to Lacey police.
Court records show that Michelin had a history of domestic violence and that two women, including McCarty, had sought protection orders against him over the years.
McCarty had sought protection orders against him in June 2018, and as recently as last month, court records show. A different woman had sought protection orders against Michelin in 2007 and twice in 2006.
McCarty identified Michelin as a former domestic partner.
In her Sept. 13 application for protection, McCarty, in a handwritten statement, spelled out the harassment she had experienced.
▪ Michael emails me at 7:25 a.m. and tells me that if he gets a restraining order he is going to be one “pissed off mother—.”
▪ Michael emails me at 7:27 a.m. and says he better not have a cop show up at his house.
▪ Michael emails me at 8:27 a.m. and says if I get this (the protection order) he will do everything in his power to make me regret it.
Thurston County Superior Court granted the protection order on Sept. 13 and a sheriff’s deputy served Michelin the order on Sept. 15, court records show.
McCarty leaves behind two daughters, ages 16 and 11, according to court records.
Comments