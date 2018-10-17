Man in wheelchair dies, 2 injured in Bonney Lake mobile home fire

A man in a wheelchair died early Wednesday after he was unable to escape a fire that tore through his mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. Four other people who were inside at the time of the blaze were able to escape.
