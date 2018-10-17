Man in wheelchair dies, 2 injured in Bonney Lake mobile home fire
A man in a wheelchair died early Wednesday after he was unable to escape a fire that tore through his mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. Four other people who were inside at the time of the blaze were able to escape.
Washington state's Initiative 1631 would place a $15-per-ton fee on carbon pollution, potentially generating billions of dollars for clean energy projects. Backers say it will mean cleaner air; opponents say it lacks accountability.
The Pierce County Library System is proposing a levy-lid lift on the Nov. 6 ballot which would increase the current tax rate from $40 per $100,000 taxable home value to $50 per $100,000. This video highlights some of its vital services.
Matthew Gantt, 42, of Lakewood, was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Court on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his 15-month old daughter. She was found unresponsive in his home Oct. 6 and died three days later from a skull fracture.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.