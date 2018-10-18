2 buildings locked down as troopers investigate bomb threat on Capitol Campus

Troopers are investigating a bomb threat on the Capitol Campus, and the Highways Licenses and Department of Natural Resources buildings are locked down.

However, investigators have determined that a suspicious envelope dropped off near the Temple of Justice on Thursday is not a threat.

According to Washington State Patrol, at 10:40 a.m. a person dropped off an envelope at a reception desk near the Temple of Justice. The envelope was suspicious enough that the bomb squad was brought in to investigate.

Then, at 11:30 a.m., a bomb threat was called in, prompting the lockdown of the two buildings.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Troopers have 11th Avenue blocked off at Capitol and at Jefferson. Access is restricted to both buildings, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The Highways Licenses Building also was evacuated last month following a bomb threat. This is the fifth bomb threat to a state office building since Sept. 26.





This story will be updated.