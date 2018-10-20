Huskies pull away late to beat Colorado 27-13

Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter put the game away. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) and Washington defensive back Myles Bryant (5) tackle Colorado’s Tony Brown (18) in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) makes a catch and out runs Colorado’s Dante Wigley (4) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) gets into the end zone on a fourth-and-five play for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5), Washington offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg (76), and Washington defensive lineman Jared Pulu (56) celebrate with Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) after his touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) is tackled by Colorado cornerback Dante Wigley (4) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) looks to pass in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen walks the sideline during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington defensive back Keith Taylor (27) and Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) celebrate Burr-Kirven’s interception in the fourth quarter put the game away. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington running back Sean McGrew (25) and Washington tight end Cade Otton (87) collide as they are tailed during a play. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington running back Sean McGrew (25) lunges for an extra yard as he rushes in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) celebrates a hit on Colorado’s Tony Brown (18) in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) tries to keep his balance as he rushes in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) out runs Colorado’s Dante Wigley (4) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) drops back to pass in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Ty Jones (20) tumbles after making a catch in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington kicker Peyton Henry (47) kicks a field goal in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Chico McClatcher (6) fumbles the ball out of the end zone for a turnover in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Colorado’s Steven Montez (12) escapes pressure from Washington linebacker Benning Potoa’e (8) in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington defensive back Jojo McIntosh (14) pushes Colorado’s Steven Montez (12) out of bounds in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington defensive back Jojo McIntosh (14) and Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) share a laugh between game action. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Colorado’sTravon McMillian (34) rushes in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington running back Kamari Pleasant (24) rushes in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Kids reach out for high-fives as the Huskies head back in the tunnel. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen and Colorado Head Coach Mike MacIntyre meet after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
