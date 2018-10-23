Flip Fresh Market brings local, healthy food to downtown Tacoma

Four people were shot at Lakewood nightclub New World VIP Lounge early Sunday, and officials have identified a Seattle man who was killed. Police are still searching for three suspects in the homicide.
Every one of us has been cut off, stuck at a light, hung out to dry on a zipper merge or worse, and we’ve asked that question. So reporter Kenny Ocker sought out a panel of local law enforcement officials and put it to them, with no time to prepare.
Metro Parks and the University of Washington Tacoma recently launched the Urban Wildlife Project, which this month placed 25 remote cameras to capture the movement of mammals. The project should allow scientists to better understand them.
Cho Shimizu and Elsie Yotsuuye Taniguchi were just small children when their families were forced from their farms in the Puyallup Valley into the Camp Harmony Japanese internment camp at the Puyallup Fairgrounds.
A man in a wheelchair died early Wednesday after he was unable to escape a fire that tore through his mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. Four other people who were inside at the time of the blaze were able to escape.
Washington state's Initiative 1631 would place a $15-per-ton fee on carbon pollution, potentially generating billions of dollars for clean energy projects. Backers say it will mean cleaner air; opponents say it lacks accountability.
The Pierce County Library System is proposing a levy-lid lift on the Nov. 6 ballot which would increase the current tax rate from $40 per $100,000 taxable home value to $50 per $100,000. This video highlights some of its vital services.