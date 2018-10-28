Tacoma woman hurt after trying to pass in no-passing zone, troopers say

A 29-year-old Tacoma woman was hospitalized Saturday after she tried to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone and crashed into another car, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman, thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton after the crash.
According to the State Patrol:
The 29-year-old woman was driving north on US 101 about 4:30 p.m.when she tried to pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone with a blind corner near Hoodsport.
The woman’s car crashed into a southbound car driven by a 40-year-old Brinnon woman.
It was not immediately clear from the State Patrol report whether the Brinnon woman was hurt.
Comments