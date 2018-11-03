A 71-year-old Tulalip man was killed in a Lakewood wreck on Interstate 5

A Tulalip man died in a wreck on southbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood Friday, after a medical emergency caused him to crash into another vehicle, the Washington State Patrol said in a press release.
The release gave this account of the wreck, which happened about 1:20 p.m. near state Route 512:
The medical emergency caused 71-year-old Charles R. Young to drive a gray 2015 Ford F-150 pickup across all lanes of the southbound freeway, and crash into a southbound gold 2005 GMC Yukon.
Young was killed in the crash.
The 79-year-old Tacoma man who was driving the Yukon was not injured.
Both men were wearing their seat belts, and no drugs or alcohol were involved in the wreck.
