Huskies hang on against Stanford 27-23

Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (99) celebrates his interception in the second quarter. Gaines caught a pass tipped by Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (7) runs off the field in celebration after sealing the win with an interception in the last seconds of the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (7) is all smiles after sealing the win with an interception in the last seconds of the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) rushes for a big gain in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) is lifted into the air after scoring his touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington defensive back Keith Taylor (27) defends a pass intended for Stanford’s JJ Arcega-Whiteside (19) in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) dives for extra yards during a run in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) makes a catch in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
The Husky Marching Band performs before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (58) celebrates with Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) after Gaskin’s touchdown in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Stanford Bryce Love (20) is tackled by Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (7) in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) is sacked by Stanford’s Jordan Fox in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington tight end Hunter Bryant (1) is tackled by Stanford’s Bobby Okereke (20) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) scrambles into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (7) seals the win with an interception in the last seconds of the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Byron Murphy (1) tackles Stanford’s Bryce Love in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
The Husky Marching Band performs before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington linebacker Myles Rice (41) takes the field before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines celebrates his interception with teammates in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) rushes in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen watches the game from the sideline. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello (3) passes in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington tight end Drew Sample scores in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington kicker Peyton Henry (47) kicks a field goal in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) escapes pressure during a scramble in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Stanford head coach David Shaw waves to an official before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Byron Murphy (1) comes up with an interception in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington linebacker Benning Potoae (8) hits Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello (3) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington defensive lineman Josiah Bronson (90) sacks Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello (3) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines celebrates his interception in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson and Washington defensive back Elijah Molden (3) tackle Bryce Love. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) runs after a catch in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington defensive back Brandon McKinney (11) and Washington defensive back Keith Taylor (27) tackle Stanfor’d Connor Wedington. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Fans hold up signs before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) tackles Stanford’s Cameron Scarlett (22) in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) looks to pass in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen walks the sidelines. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Washington’s Byron Murphy Jr. (1) hits Stanford’s Trenton Irwin (2) in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
The UW defense gets the play call from the sideline. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Stanford’s Trenton Irwin (2) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
