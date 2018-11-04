Rollover crash blocks 3 lanes of I-5 early Sunday

A 34-year-old man was injured after a rollover crash that started in the northbound lanes, but wound up in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Sunday, according to the Tacoma Fire Department and a Washington State Patrol dispatcher.
The man was northbound about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle went over the jersey barrier and crashed in the southbound lanes, Battalion Chief Dave England said.
One northbound and two southbound lanes were closed between 72nd Street and 56th Street for about an hour, he said.
Despite the rollover, the man suffered only minor injuries, England said.
A Washington State Patrol dispatcher said the man was 34. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
