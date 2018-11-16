‘Fallen Hero’ bracelet maker ordered to shut business down in Spanaway

A Spanaway-based company that claims to support 40 veterans’ organizations was shut down by a Pierce County Superior Court judge Friday.
Judge Kathryn Nelson granted state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for a preliminary injunction against Fallen Hero Bracelets, the Benjamin Foundation and other organizations run by Michael Friedmann.
“Not only did Fallen Hero Bracelets deceive consumers into thinking their purchases benefited veterans, it made verbal and legal attacks on customers who complained,” Ferguson said.
Amongst other claims, the website for Fallen Hero Bracelets said it has a program to give service dogs to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
#ReadLocal
Ferguson filed a lawsuit against the company and Friedmann in July. A hearing on a preliminary injunction against Friedmann himself is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Attempts to reach Friedmann for comment were unsuccessful Friday.
Following Nelson’s ruling, the organizations must register with the Washington Secretary of State and provide financial reports.
The injunction also bars the companies from abusing their customers.
Customers alleged they didn’t get their purchases and that a company representative was rude and used profanity when contacted.
Fallen Hero Bracelets allegedly sends profanity-laced letters and emails to customers who complain to government agencies or the Better Business Bureau and tells the agencies the customers are lying.
The companies were in the habit of suing customers and sending them to collections. Per the ruling, Friedmann’s companies must notify those customers that those actions will stop.
“Despite a lawsuit from my office and numerous complaints from duped consumers, the organization continued to pretend that its sales went toward improving veterans’ lives,” Ferguson said. “Thankfully, today’s ruling will help put a stop to this organization’s atrocious actions.”
As of Friday afternoon, the company’s website and its PayPal account was still active. It claims “over 1,223,218 sales worldwide” and offered a “100 percent Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.”
Comments