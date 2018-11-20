Car crash in Orting results in nearby house catching fire

A downed power pole set fire to a vehicle that struck it Monday near Orting and also sent a electrical surge to a nearby home, setting it ablaze.
The chain of events began when a woman driving a Chevrolet Blazer west on state Route 162 at Patterson Road East drove off the road just after 2 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.
The Blazer struck a power pole, causing electrical lines to fall. The car caught on fire.
The downed lines also caused a power surge inside a nearby home which resulted in a fire in the home’s circuit breakers.
The 55-year-old driver, a resident of South Prairie, was transported to a Puyallup hospital with injuries. The State Patrol cited her for negligent driving. Her vehicle was totaled.
The 48-year-old male home owner was not injured, the State Patrol said.
The road was blocked for over two hours.
