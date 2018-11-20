Local

Car crash in Orting results in nearby house catching fire

By Craig Sailor

November 20, 2018 03:02 PM

A downed power pole set fire to a vehicle that struck it Monday near Orting and also sent a electrical surge to a nearby home, setting it ablaze.

The chain of events began when a woman driving a Chevrolet Blazer west on state Route 162 at Patterson Road East drove off the road just after 2 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.

The Blazer struck a power pole, causing electrical lines to fall. The car caught on fire.

The downed lines also caused a power surge inside a nearby home which resulted in a fire in the home’s circuit breakers.

The 55-year-old driver, a resident of South Prairie, was transported to a Puyallup hospital with injuries. The State Patrol cited her for negligent driving. Her vehicle was totaled.

The 48-year-old male home owner was not injured, the State Patrol said.

The road was blocked for over two hours.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

Support my work with a digital subscription

  Comments  