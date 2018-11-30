Six soldiers hit by vehicle at JBLM in early morning accident

At least six soldiers were hit and injured by a vehicle at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Friday.
Two were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries.
The incident appears to be an accident, JBLM spokesman Gary Dangerfield said.
The injured soldiers were in a formation in the Lewis North part of the base about 7:30 a.m. during a “rucksack march” when a soldier, driving a private vehicle, turned into them, Dangerfield said.
“He could not see where he was going because his windows were fogged up,” Dangerfield said, citing initial information from the scene. A full investigation is under way, he added.
One of the critically injured soldiers was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center. The other was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, Dangerfield said.
Four other soldiers came to Madigan, either on their own or in transport, hospital spokesman Jay Ebbeson said.
“Three were treated and released,” Ebbeson said. “One was admitted to Madigan and is in serious condition.”
A spokesman for Tacoma General could not comment on the status of the soldier taken there.
Four other soldiers with lesser injuries were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center, Dangerfield said.
