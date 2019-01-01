Tacoma man loses 67 pounds to meet his hero ‘The Rock’ on reality TV show

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a superstar, a man so popular there’s even talk of a presidential run in his future.
For Tacoma resident Ben Afuvai, Johnson is everything he aspires to be.
“The Rock is my biggest role model and favorite celebrity,” Afuvai said last week. “Who doesn’t love The Rock? We’d talk about it: One day, we’d meet The Rock.”
That day has come.
On Jan. 3, Johnson’s new athletic competition show, “The Titan Games,” premieres on NBC.
Afuvai, 32, is one of 64 competitors on the show.
“It was a dream come true for me,” Afuvai said.
The show was filmed over the summer in Irwindale, Calif. Afuvai is under contract not to reveal any secrets about the show but promos give a good idea of what’s in store.
Extremely fit men and women use battering rams, vaults, wrecking balls and other devices that defy description to compete against one another. It’s all set inside Titan Arena, a high tech Roman Coliseum.
Getting in shape
By day, Afuvai polishes metal molds used to make wine bottles at his job in Seattle.
Afuvai calls fitness his passion. But he only works out 45 minutes to one hour daily.
He doesn’t want to cut into family time with wife Sami Mose-Afuvai, 34, and the couple’s daughter, Naiah, 6.
Mose-Afuvai is his trainer. When Afuvai was selected for the show, she helped him shift his workout to focus on strength and endurance and less time with weights.
“It was about increasing reps, increasing how much time he could run on the treadmill, increasing speed and distance,” Mose-Afuvai said.
“I’m not the strongest out there, and I try to work with what I have,” he said.
The challenges he would face were a mystery before filming so he had to prepare for anything.
But “The Titan Games” goes beyond fitness. It purports to test the athlete’s mental capacities and emotions as it pits competitor against competitor.
“That somebody can be faster or stronger than you,” Afuvai said. “But the best part about it is it’ll test your… we say ‘mana’ in Samoan.”
Mana refers to power and influence.
Johnson and Afuvai share a common Samoan ancestry.
“Just because you’re Samoan and I’m Samoan and you look like you could be my cousin, that doesn’t mean you’re going to get any special treatment when you come to ‘The Titan Games’,” Johnson tells Afuvai in the phone call to announce that he had made the cut. “Welcome to the show, brother.”
“I’m in tears right now,” Afuvai responds, overcome with emotion. “Thank you so much.”
“He’s excited,” Johnson says to the camera.
NBC must have liked the moment. It features prominently in promos for the show.
Afuvai seems a little embarrassed over the clip, seen now by thousands.
“When I was manly crying,” as he put it.
Afuvai applied for the show after seeing an Instagram post from Johnson. Afuvai sent in a short video clip, one of over 100,000 from people who applied.
Before he was accepted, Afuvai attended a combine that narrowed 100 plus candidates to the 64 contestants that competed in “The Titan Games.”
In addition to strength and fitness, contestants displayed their telegenic qualities for the producers. According to Mose-Afuvai, Afuvai has plenty of those.
“He has so much character,” she said. “No shame. Lots of energy.”
“Samoans, we’re natural entertainers,” Afuvai said. “We don’t need cameras. We’re goofy.”
Getting fit
Afuvai is a muscular 220 pounds. For the show, he slimmed down to 195 pounds.
But he hasn’t always had the fit physique TV viewers will soon see.
A football player at Franklin Pierce High School, Afuvai stopped working out as he entered his 20s.
He had gained some weight when he married Mose-Afuvai in 2011.
“I was a big boy,” he said. “My wife was a fit woman.”
That soon changed.
“We finally decided we were going to enjoy ourselves,” Mose-Afuvai said. “We just ate and didn’t care how it affected us.”
One day, Mose-Afuvai stepped on a scale.
“Holy cow. I’ve put on 30 pounds,” Mose-Afuvai recalled.
By 2015, 5-foot-10-inch Afuvai weighed in at 262 pounds.
“I love doughnuts,” Afuvai said. “I can’t go a week without them. I can eat a whole box in one sitting.”
The couple decided they needed to get healthy.
For Afuvai, it was more than just being out of shape. It was the negation of a vow he had made following a life-changing tragedy when he was 13.
Growing up Samoan
Afuvai, the second oldest of nine siblings, was born in American Samoa, a U.S. territory.
When he was 12, his parents announced the family was moving to the mainland.
The next day.
Though American Samoans are U.S. nationals, all Afuvai knew of America was from movies.
“We didn’t sleep the night before, we were so excited,” he recalled.
His parents wanted to provide a better future for their children, he said.
They settled in Tacoma, where his parents took on multiple jobs to make ends meet.
On March 10, 2000, Afuvai’s mother, Sarai, had just dropped him and some siblings off at Baker Middle School.
Sarai was driving home on Ainsworth Avenue when she fell asleep.
“My aunt picked up us (from school),” Afuvai recalled. “When we came home I looked at my dad. I knew something was wrong. He looked like the world had come down on him. I said, ‘Where’s mom’?”
Sarai’s car had hit a utility pole. She died at Madigan Army Medical Center.
“My mom was so tired from work,” he said.
Following his mother’s death, Afuvai determined to make something of his life as a testament to the sacrifices his parents had made. And he was determined to stay healthy.
“I changed my ways of eating because of what happened to my mom,” he said. “She wasn’t healthy.”
Now, Afuvai and his wife are fitness role models for their daughter.
“I want to show my daughter that anything is possible when you work really hard and put your heart into it,” he said.
Afuvai also wants to be a role model for his fellow Pacific Islanders by staying active and visible in the community and on social media and exhibiting healthy lifestyle choices.
“We’re trying to promote good health, especially when it comes to Samoan, Polynesian people,” he said.
