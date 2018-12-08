Gig Harbor pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 302

A Gig Harbor man was killed early Saturday when he was hit by a car on state Route 302, the Washington State Patrol said.
The accident occurred about 1:20 a.m. at statet Route302 and 104th Avenue Court NW, about three miles west of Purdy.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Brian D. Richmond, 22, of Gig Harbor.
Early results from an investigation indicate Richmond was walking on the road in the westbound lane when he was hit.
The driver of the 2007 Nissan Altima that hit Richmond wasn’t charged.
