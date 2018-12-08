Local

Sumner fire damages four apartments and displaces 17 people in early morning blaze

By Craig Sailor

December 08, 2018 05:18 PM

The four-plex apartment building at Elm Street and Valley Avenue in Sumner was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday morning.
Residents of four Sumner apartments found themselves homeless Saturday after their building was heavily damaged in a morning fire.

When fire crews from East Pierce Fire arrived at the 5 a.m. fire, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof, said fire marshal Chuck King.

The four-plex is in a large apartment complex at Elm Street E. and Valley Avenue E. in Sumner.

The 17 residents and two visitors had evacuated by the time crews arrived and there were no injuries.

It took firefighters 35 minutes to get the blaze under control and an hour to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, King said.

“The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents,” King said.

The fire was one of three structure fires East Pierce responded to on Saturday.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

