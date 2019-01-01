Local

Early morning crash gets Tacoma driver arrested and leaves his passenger with broken arm

By Craig Sailor

January 01, 2019 11:41 AM

New Year’s Day started badly for two men when their car was driven into an abandoned vehicle on state Route 18 early Tuesday.

The driver was arrested for DUI and his passenger sustained a possible broken arm in the resulting collision.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 23-year-old Tacoma man was driving a 2013 Ford Focus westbound just after 4 a.m. when he crashed it into an unoccupied 2003 Hyundai Elantra on the shoulder of the highway, just east of Weyerhaeuser Way.

Both he and his 21-year-old male passenger were transported to a Federal Way hospital, the State Patrol said. The passenger is a resident of Maple Valley.

The cars ended up in both travel lanes of the road. The lanes were closed until 8 a.m. while the scene was investigated and cleaned up.

