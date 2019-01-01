Fireworks and bonfires may have contributed to New Year’s Day burn ban in Pierce County

Too much celebrating might not be good for Tacoma’s air.
A burn ban is in effect as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for greater Pierce County.
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued the Stage 2 ban due to stagnant weather and rising air pollution.
“Overnight, there was a substantial spike in fine particle pollution in South Tacoma, likely from fireworks or late night/early morning burning,” the agency said Tuesday. “We expect stagnant conditions for most of the day, so conditions won’t improve much, and could worsen this evening.”
Pollution levels are at moderate to unhealthy levels for sensitive people, the agency said.
The ban will be in effect until further notice.
Pierce County residents on the Pierce Peninsula (Gig Harbor, Key Peninsula, Anderson Island) and in south Pierce County (Roy, Eatonville, Ashford) are not included in the ban.
Where the Stage 2 ban is in effect, no burning is allowed in any wood-burning fireplaces, certified or uncertified wood stoves or fireplace inserts.
In addition, no outdoor fires are allowed, including recreational bonfires and campfires.
Burn ban violators can be fined $1,000.
Visit pscleanair.org/burnban to view the current burn ban status.
Increasing winds overnight might reduce pollution levels on Wednesday, the agency said.
