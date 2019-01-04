Local

2018 saw Washington as a popular place to move to from other states

By Debbie Cockrell

January 04, 2019 03:37 PM

Atlas Van Lines’ data of where people moved in 2018 showed popularity continues among Western states, as the Midwest and Northeast saw the most outbound moves.
If you gained new neighbors from out of state last year, you were not alone.

Washington state ranked seventh in the nation for most inbound moves in 2018, according to Atlas Van Lines Migration Patterns Study. Nevada ranked No. 1, followed by Idaho, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Oregon.

After Washington, Alabama, New Mexico and Washington, D.C., rounded out the top 10.

Washington state ranked ninth in its list of top international moves, as well. California was No. 1 on that list, followed by Texas, Virginia, South Korea, Japan, Hawaii, Germany, England and Maryland.

The Midwest had the most outbound-ranked states of any region nationwide, followed by the Northeast region. New York state has registered as an outbound state for two decades.

Western states in 2018 saw the highest percentage of inbound moves for the third consecutive year, led by Nevada.

Where were people moving from? West Virginia ranked No. 1 in outbound moves, followed by Wyoming, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, Louisiana, Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota and New Jersey.

People also were not exactly stampeding to Canada. According to Atlas: “None of the Canadian provinces registered a change from 2017 to 2018, with all remaining outbound. The Yukon Territory logged zero moves in 2018.”

