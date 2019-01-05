Huskies win Pac-12 opener against Washington State 85-67

University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) pulls up for a jump shot in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
Washington State’s Davante Cooper (32) falls trying to take a charge from University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) goes up for a shot while defended by Washington State’s CJ Elleby (2) in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins screams out to a player in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) goes up for a shot while defended by Washington State’s CJ Elleby (2) in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) dunks from an alley-oop pass from University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) falls near the photographers on the baseline in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) tries to hold on to a rebound in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
Washington State’s Jervae Robinson (1) reacts after a three-point shot in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) calls out a play in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
Washington State Head Coach Ernie Kent calls out to a player in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) attempts a shot while defended by Washington State’s Davante Cooper in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
Players try to corral a loose ball in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) shoots in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) dunks in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
Washington State’s Jeff Pollard (13) grabs a rebound in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) drives and passes in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) and Washington State’s Davante Cooper (32) watch a shot in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
Washington State’s Jeff Pollard (13) grabs a rebound in the first half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) puts up a shot in the second half. Washington played Washington State in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
