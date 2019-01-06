Widespread power outages in South Sound after overnight winds blast region

Strong overnight winds knocked out power to thousands Sunday morning, including in Pierce and Thurston counties, according to Puget Sound Energy, the largest utility in the region, as well as Tacoma Public Utilities.
PSE said that more than 200,000 were without power throughout its service area about 6 a.m. Sunday. A more specific number of outages wasn’t immediately available because the utility’s outage map was down.
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Tacoma Public Utilities said 11,000 were without power, including all served by a Graham substation.
More than 9,000 Mason County PUD No. 3 customers also lost power overnight.
All was calm early Saturday until about 10 p.m. when wind speeds began to increase. They grew stronger after midnight as some wind speeds reportedly reached 56 miles per hour.
Power outages are being reported throughout the region:
Several agencies also reminded residents to not approach downed power lines, or try to remove trees near power lines, and also to treat outages at intersections like four-way stops.
