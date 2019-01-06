Pierce County Medical Examiner IDs 2 people found dead in Tacoma on Saturday

A man and woman who were found dead in Tacoma Saturday afternoon have been identified, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner.
Thomas Tuggle, 37, and Mary Hoffer, 41, were found dead by Tacoma police in the 800 block of South Eighth Street about 2:15 p.m. A cause and manner of death will be determined Monday, according to the medical examiner.
Spokeswoman Loretta Cool could not be reached Sunday.
Police responded to the scene on Saturday as part of a welfare check after a caller raised concerns about the well-being of the woman. The woman missed a meeting and had not called, according to a police news release.
Police said the investigation is in a preliminary stage. No other information was available.
