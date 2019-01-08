South Hill house destroyed in fire

A fire destroyed a South Hill house Monday night, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.
No one was inside the home at 134th Avenue and Bath Road when the blaze was reported about 8:30 p.m., but firefighters reported several pets were trapped inside.
The fire burned so hot that crews were unable to get inside.
They doused the flames just before 11 p.m. but remained on scene overnight to keep hot spots under control.
A cause has not been determined.
The house was declared a total loss.
