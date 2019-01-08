Local

South Hill house destroyed in fire

By Stacia Glenn

January 08, 2019 01:18 PM

South Hill house destroyed in fire

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue battles a fire that destroyed a South Hill house Monday night near 134th Avenue and Bath Road.
By
Up Next
Central Pierce Fire and Rescue battles a fire that destroyed a South Hill house Monday night near 134th Avenue and Bath Road.
By

A fire destroyed a South Hill house Monday night, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

No one was inside the home at 134th Avenue and Bath Road when the blaze was reported about 8:30 p.m., but firefighters reported several pets were trapped inside.

The fire burned so hot that crews were unable to get inside.

They doused the flames just before 11 p.m. but remained on scene overnight to keep hot spots under control.

A cause has not been determined.

The house was declared a total loss.

  Comments  