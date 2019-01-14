Planning a fire in Pierce County? There’s a burn ban in effect

A Stage 2 burn ban is now in effect in Pierce County.
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency called for the ban from Monday through late Tuesday due to stagnant weather and air pollution.
Not all areas of the county are included.
Residents in Gig Harbor, Key Peninsula, Anderson Island, Roy, Eatonville and Ashford are exempt.
You can check this map to see if your home or business is affected.
Overnight air pollution levels were deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups, and clear skies and colder temperatures aren’t expected to change it before Wednesday.
A Stage 2 burn ban means no burning is allowed in wood-burning fireplaces, wood stoves or fireplace inserts.
Outdoor fires are not allowed, including bonfires, campfires and fire pits.
Violations are subject to a $1,000 penalty.
