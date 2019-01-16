Burn ban is lifted, rain and wind are coming and fires in Pierce County are now allowed

A stage 2 burn ban implemented in parts of Pierce County as air pollution worsened was lifted Wednesday, just in time for the rain and wind to return.
Pollution levels returned to moderate by 10:30 a.m., making the burn ban unnecessary, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.
Residents are now free to have wood-burning fireplaces, wood stoves, fireplace inserts, bonfires and campfires.
Widespread rain returns to the region Thursday, with winds gusting as high as 38 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The rain is forecast to continue through Sunday.
