New Gig Harbor coffee shop now open; grand opening celebration is Jan. 26

Davenport Gourmet Coffee Taproom + Wine, the new shop from the owners of grocer Harbor Greens, is now open at 5275 Olympic Drive NW, Suite 101 in Gig Harbor.
The shop is next to Harbor Greens’ Gig Harbor store and marked its soft opening Monday (Jan. 21). The shop will have a grand opening Saturday (Jan. 26).
News of the shop emerged at the first of the year. The shop is in the former MarKee Coffee Shop location, which was purchased by the grocer’s owners Chad Roy and Scott Teodoro.
In an email Monday to The News Tribune, Roy noted the addition of a commercial waffle iron to make Belgian Liege waffles.
“We bake them in house hot off the grill to order from fresh dough. The key is in the dough. It tastes like a doughnut,” he added.
The shop now offers salads, burritos and breakfast sandwiches made fresh daily from neighboring Harbor Greens, and fresh pastries and bagels from Essential Baking and Seattle Bagel Co. And it has its own coffee roast.
According to Roy: “We are concentrating on perfecting all of the above before opening the wine bar/tap room, with pizza, and tapas style menu.”
That piece of Davenport is set to open in mid-February.
