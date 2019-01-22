Retaining wall collapses on construction worker and traps him for 30 minutes

A construction worker was rescued Tuesday afternoon after he was trapped and injured by a collapsing retaining wall in University Place.
The man and his co-workers were building the wall when a section of the 3-by-5-foot blocks fell over, said West Pierce Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Adams.
The site is private property in the area of Bridgeport Way West and 67th Avenue West.
It took West Pierce’s technical rescue team 30 minutes to free the man, who was reported to be in his 40s. He was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center with leg injuries.
