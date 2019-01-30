Hiring for 2020 census happening now. Here’s where to apply

Need work? Once again, the U.S. Census Bureau is sending out a call for temporary workers in advance of the 2020 U.S. census.
An earlier notice was sent out in November in anticipation of staffing a Tacoma field office.
The new general hiring call is to continue to fill temporary jobs, including office and census-taker positions. The jobs are promoted as a way to earn extra income if you already are employed.
The pay ranges from $18.50 to $23 an hour, according to pay rates listed on the U.S. Census site.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen.
Applicants also are required to have a valid email address and submit to a criminal background check and review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.
The work’s hours may include days, evenings and/or weekends.
To apply, go to the bureau’s website: https://bit.ly/2CWS2Bd
