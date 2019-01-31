Local

It’s tax time. In-person help is available from various programs across Pierce County

By Debbie Cockrell

January 31, 2019 10:35 AM

It’s tax time. Help with filing is available.
It’s tax time. Help with filing is available. Susan Walsh The Associated Press
It’s tax time. Help with filing is available. Susan Walsh The Associated Press

Three tax-season outreach programs are available in the Tacoma area as people get ready to file their income taxes.

Pierce County Library System: AARP Tax-Aide and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteers will provide free tax assistance at four Pierce County Library System locations on a first-come, first-served basis. The VITA aid is for households with an annual income up to $54,000; the AARP volunteers can assist any income bracket.

Times, dates and branch sites for the assistance:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; April 6; Sumner branch, 1116 Fryar Ave.

3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 12, 26; March 19; April 9; South Hill branch, 15420 Meridian E.

1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; April 6, 13; Parkland/Spanaway branch, 9202 224th St. E., Tacoma

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9, and 3 to 6 p.m. April 2, Eatonville branch, 205 Center St. W.

Goodwill’s Milgard Tacoma tax center: 714 S. 27th St., Tacoma. Open Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Appointments, which are required, can be made at 253-573-6832. The center has two tiers of support available: assistance and filing to singles and households making less than $55,000 annually; advice to those making less than $66,000 annually using self-filing through Myfreetaxes.com.

The site also will host KeyBank’s Super Refund Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 2, for low- to moderate-income households. Appointments are also advised for that event: 253-573-6832.

State Department of Revenue: Free workshop for new and small-business owners, 1 to 4 p.m., Feb. 13, at the department’s office: 3315 S. 23rd St., Tacoma. Learn about state excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, tax incentives, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements. Call 253-382-2000 or go online to register on Revenue’s education page: https://bit.ly/2JAe2E4

  Comments  