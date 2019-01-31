It’s tax time. In-person help is available from various programs across Pierce County

Three tax-season outreach programs are available in the Tacoma area as people get ready to file their income taxes.
Pierce County Library System: AARP Tax-Aide and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteers will provide free tax assistance at four Pierce County Library System locations on a first-come, first-served basis. The VITA aid is for households with an annual income up to $54,000; the AARP volunteers can assist any income bracket.
Times, dates and branch sites for the assistance:
▪ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; April 6; Sumner branch, 1116 Fryar Ave.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 12, 26; March 19; April 9; South Hill branch, 15420 Meridian E.
▪ 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; April 6, 13; Parkland/Spanaway branch, 9202 224th St. E., Tacoma
▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9, and 3 to 6 p.m. April 2, Eatonville branch, 205 Center St. W.
Goodwill’s Milgard Tacoma tax center: 714 S. 27th St., Tacoma. Open Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Appointments, which are required, can be made at 253-573-6832. The center has two tiers of support available: assistance and filing to singles and households making less than $55,000 annually; advice to those making less than $66,000 annually using self-filing through Myfreetaxes.com.
The site also will host KeyBank’s Super Refund Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 2, for low- to moderate-income households. Appointments are also advised for that event: 253-573-6832.
State Department of Revenue: Free workshop for new and small-business owners, 1 to 4 p.m., Feb. 13, at the department’s office: 3315 S. 23rd St., Tacoma. Learn about state excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, tax incentives, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements. Call 253-382-2000 or go online to register on Revenue’s education page: https://bit.ly/2JAe2E4
Comments