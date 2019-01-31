Dwarf event ban draws support, breadth concerns at hearing

Shoshana Kehoe-Ehlers, second from left, talks to reporters, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., following a hearing before the Senate Law and Justice Committee of the Washington Legislature to discuss a proposed statewide ban on risky entertainment events, including dwarf tossing, that feature people with dwarfism. The ban, proposed by Spokane Valley Republican Sen. Mike Padden, would prohibit any physically hazardous activity involving a person with dwarfism in an adult venue or bar. Kehoe-Ehlers spoke in favor of the ban. Ted S. Warren AP Photo