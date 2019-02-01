Mount Rainier’s Paradise reopens for the winter on Saturday

You can take a trip to Paradise again. Just don’t bring your sled.
Shuttered during the 35-day-long government shutdown, Paradise inside Mount Rainier National Park will open for regular winter access as of Saturday.
The sledding area — which is the only one in the park — will be closed due to a lower than average snowpack, the park said in a news release Friday.
At Paradise, the Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center at Paradise will be open on winter hours: 10 a.m. to 4:15 pm. Friday-Sunday and holidays.
The Longmire area, including the National Park Inn remains open daily, unless weather forces a closure.
All vehicles (including 4WD) traveling in the park from Nov. 1-May 1 must carry tire chains or other state-approved traction devices.
While the main gate near Ashford will remain open around the clock, the gate at Longmire on the road to Paradise is closed nightly. Standard hours of the road are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but those are dependent on the weather.
Information on road and weather conditions can be obtained by calling 360-569-2211.
The park’s website has information on ranger-led snowshoe walks, winter recreation, camping and winter hours.
