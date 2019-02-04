Snow blankets Western Washington and isn’t done yet. Schools shut down, traffic snarled

Winter has finally arrived in Western Washington, blanketing the region with enough snow to close down many schools and snarl the morning commute.
A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service calls for up to four inches around the Tacoma, Seattle and Bremerton area by 10 a.m.
Winds are forecast to be 22 mph with 34 mph gusts. Monday’s high is expected to be 33 with a wind chill as low as 18.
Several schools districts closed for the day. Here is the full list for Pierce County.
Pierce County Superior Court was also getting a late start. It will not open until 11 a.m.
North Bend reported the most snow so far with 10 inches, according to the Weather Service.
Marysville saw 8 inches, while Arlington, Everett and Lake Stevens received 7 inches of snow. Redmond and Lynwood got 6 inches.
More than 5 inches of snow covered Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by 5:30 a.m. Monday, and planes were being de-iced prior to takeoff.
Although officials reported minimal delays so far, they did expect delays ranging from 20 minutes to an hour past 8 a.m.
High winds are forecast to stick around through the day.
Crystal Mountain recorded 49 mph winds early Monday and 30 mph winds blew through the Tacoma area.
Tacoma Public Utilities reported more than 6,000 people without power Monday, many in Fircrest and University Place. Up to 15,000 were without electricity in the Deming area. Seattle City Light reported about 4,000 customers without power.
Spinouts clogged roads and most Pierce Transit routes were running 10 to 30 minutes behind. (Check your Pierce Transit routes here.)
Sunshine should return Tuesday, though it should remain cold and windy.
