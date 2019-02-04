Here are the Pierce County schools affected by the snow

Annie Wright Schools: Two Hours late
Bates Technical College: All campuses closed.
Bethel School District: Closed
Carbonado School District: Closed
Cascade Christian Schools: Closed, no morning kindergarten or preschool.
Charles Wright Academy: Two Hours late. No morning bus transportation.
Chief Leschi Schools: Closed
Clover Park School District: Two Hours late, no preschool or out-of-district transportation.
Clover Park Technical College: All campuses closed.
Eatonville School District: Closed, no out-of-district transportation.
Enumclaw School District: Closed
Faith Lutheran School, Tacoma: Closed
Fife School District: Closed
Franklin Pierce School District: Closed
Lake Tapps Christian School: Closed
Lakewood School District: Closed
Life Christian Academy: Closed
Orting School District: Closed
Peninsula School District: Closed
Pierce College: Two hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.
Puyallup School District: Closed
Steilacoom School District: Closed, no out-of-district transportation.
Sumner-Bonney Lake School District: Closed
Tacoma Community College: Closed due to power outage.
University Place School District: Closed
South King County schools:
Auburn School District: Closed, No out-of-district transportation.
Kent School District: Closed, No out-of-district transportation.
Comments