A late-night TV show host is joining Michelle Obama at the Tacoma Dome Friday

Michelle Obama is coming to the Tacoma Dome on Friday, and she’s bringing late-night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel with her.
The former First Lady’s book tour extension kicks off in Tacoma and will make 15 stops in the United States and Canada, and six in Europe.
Obama is promoting her memoir, “Becoming,” after it released in November and became a New York Times bestseller.
The hardcover edition has sold more than 5.6 million copies, which makes it the best-selling book published in the U.S. last year, according to NDP BookScan.
Different moderators will join Obama at different stops on the tour.
Kimmel hosts and produces the seven-time Emmy Award-nominated “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, which is in its 16th season and ABC’s longest running late-night talk show.
Phoebe Robinson, a stand-up comedian, author and actress, will moderate the tour at the Moda Center in Portland Saturday. Valerie Jarrett, the longest-serving senior advisor to President Barack Obama and a family friend, will moderate the Feb. 12 event at the Comerica Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.
“For me, this tour isn’t just about discussing my memoir - it’s about all of us understanding ourselves and our stories, taking comfort in being together and celebrating our own becoming, no matter where in that process we might be,” Obama said.
Tickets to the Tacoma show are available here. The event starts at 8 p.m.
