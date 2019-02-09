Tacoma parks and facilities to remain closed on Sunday

The weekend’s snowstorm will keep Metro Parks Tacoma facilities closed on Sunday, officials said.
The closure affects all facilities within Point Defiance Park, including the zoo and aquarium.
Visitors will find gates closed to vehicles.
While its animals may be frolicking in the snow, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park continues to be closed to visitors.
Fairways full of snow are keeping Meadow Park Golf Course closed, including indoor facilities.
All four community centers — The Center at Norpoint, STAR Center, People’s Community Center and Eastside Community Center — are closed.
Tropical plant lovers will find only locked doors at W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory in Wright Park.
Metro Park managers will determine on Sunday if closures or delayed openings will spill over into Monday.
Park officials caution that walking, skiing and other activities underneath trees pose a potential for injury. Reports of broken branches and downed trees were numerous on Saturday. Trees and branches broke under the weight of snow.
Closure updates can be found at MetroParksTacoma.org/snowalert.
